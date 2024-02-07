Apple Officially Splits iTunes for Windows Into Apple Music, TV, and Devices Apps

by

The Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps that Apple has been testing for Windows machines have officially launched, ending a long preview period and bringing an end to the iTunes app on some computers.

apple music preview microsoft store
The ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌, and Apple Devices app are part of Apple's effort to split iTunes on PC into multiple platforms to mirror how these apps work on Macs. On Windows 10 and later, PC customers can download the three separate apps to manage devices and access ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ content.

Microsoft first announced plans for ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ apps for the Microsoft Store back in October 2022, so the split from iTunes has been in the works for more than a year.

Standalone Apple Music, Apple Devices, and Apple TV apps launched in a preview capacity in January 2023, and Apple has been making regular updates since then. As of today, the "Preview" label has been removed from the three Windows apps.

The ‌Apple Music‌ app gives Windows users a way to listen to and manage music from their iTunes library, including iTunes Store purchases, while the ‌Apple TV‌ app allows users to watch and manage movies and TV shows from iTunes. Both of the apps also give access to Apple's streaming services, ‌Apple Music‌ and Apple TV+.

The Apple Devices app is designed to allow PC owners to update, back up, and restore and manage their iPhones and iPads, and sync content from their PCs.

Using the standalone apps requires Windows 10 or later, and all three apps must be installed to transition away from iTunes. After the apps have been added to a PC, iTunes is used only to access podcasts and audiobooks. The iTunes library should not be deleted, because it is used by the ‌Apple Music‌ and ‌Apple TV‌ apps.

PC users not able to update to Windows 10 can continue to use iTunes, but the new standalone apps offer a much more modern and simple-to-use experience that closer mirrors Mac interfaces.

Top Rated Comments

Slix Avatar
Slix
53 minutes ago at 10:52 am
I’d like to see how they did the Devices app, because holy cow syncing iPods and iPhones from the Finder in macOS is way worse than iTunes ever was.

What about Podcasts on Windows?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
44 minutes ago at 11:02 am

Splitting these into more apps is a worse experience for the user. I'll take one robust app over multiple any day.
Came here to say the same thing. I don’t know if I’m getting older or what, but back in the day I rarely needed to look anything up to use Apple/Mac software and applications. Now I have to constantly look stuff up on the internet to find where the heck {insert common action/feature here} is.

All this stuff doesn’t seem as intuitive as it use to be. Is it just me?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JonDiesel Avatar
JonDiesel
52 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Good. This was a step in the right direction for Apple. It's nice to see them cater to their consumers that may also be users of PCs as well as their devices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KPOM Avatar
KPOM
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am

Splitting these into more apps is a worse experience for the user. I'll take one robust app over multiple any day.
Except iTunes was clunky even on the Mac and especially on Windows.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
18 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Does the new app allow you to add a FLAC file to your music library or is it still limited to 2003’s finest audio formats?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlmightyKang Avatar
AlmightyKang
10 minutes ago at 11:35 am

What's the point of this exactly?
There's the voice of someone who has not suffered through the last few years of iTunes on Windows. Not that I have but I've watched people scratching their own eyeballs out and killing each other with blunt plastic spoons over it.

And now it's a bunch of UWP apps so it can suck even harder!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
