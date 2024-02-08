Apple Starts Letting Developers Add Alternative App Marketplaces to App Store Connect

EU developers can now add alternative app marketplaces to App Store Connect, Apple said today. Apple is also accepting submissions for the Notarization process, which is required for all apps that will be distributed through alternative marketplaces.

Apple is making these changes to ‌App Store‌ Connect ahead of the launch of iOS 17.4, an update that overhauls the app ecosystem in the European Union. Alternative app marketplaces are special iOS apps that can be downloaded onto an iPhone from a website or a web browser, serving as an alternative to the ‌App Store‌. App marketplaces are able to distribute iOS apps, giving developers a way to sell their apps without using the ‌App Store‌.

Both alternative marketplaces and apps that are added to the ‌iPhone‌ through one of the marketplaces are checked over by Apple to prevent malware, viruses, and similar malicious content.

To add an alternative app marketplace or submit an app for Notarization, developers must agree to Apple's new business terms. The business terms include a Core Technology Fee that requires app marketplaces to pay .50 euros per install, and apps to pay the same fee after 1 million installs.

With alternative app marketplaces able to be added to ‌App Store‌ Connect, marketplace distribution and marketplace apps can be set up, and TestFlight can be used to beta test new features.

TestFlight also supports apps that use alternative browser engines and alternative payments through third-party payment providers.

Top Rated Comments

krell100 Avatar
krell100
46 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Its going to be the Wild West out there... Good luck Europeans.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
entropyfl Avatar
entropyfl
41 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
I don’t understand the need for it. I think the normal App Store is filled with crap so god knows what this alternative one will be like
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaveMcM76 Avatar
DaveMcM76
34 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

I understand why Apple wants to vet the apps to prevent malware…but at the same time I really don't see the point in an alternative marketplace if Apple is just going to have to certify the app anyway. Isn't that what everyone was upset about to begin with?
As I understand it the apps are being certified and checked for malware / obvious crashes just like Apple App Store apps but 3rd party App Store apps have no checks or restrictions on content. Essentially it’s the same process as notarisation for Mac apps.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
23 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

I understand why Apple wants to vet the apps to prevent malware…but at the same time I really don't see the point in an alternative marketplace if Apple is just going to have to certify the app anyway. Isn't that what everyone was upset about to begin with?
The issue was that apps like Netflix and Spotify or games like Fortnite are so popular that they don’t need App Store’s discovery feature. So they don’t feel that the huge commission is justified as it also makes them uncompetitive.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolfactor Avatar
coolfactor
16 minutes ago at 02:59 pm

So it begins... mark my words, with this step, iOS world will awake to life and freedom.

As a Mac user first, I'm rejoiced. Sadly I don't live in EU so I've to wait more.
That's one perspective, but not the only one.

Another is that the iOS world will become like Windows, and in some ways like macOS, where apps, and entire app marketplaces, are eventually abandoned because they just couldn't make a go of it. That's the piece that developers have taken for granted with the App Store. They don't have to worry about the "health" of the marketplace that they distribute apps through. They don't have to worry about payment processing, support/help desks, etc. This is what the 30% has always paid for. Now they'll be on their own, and the true cost of developing, distributing and supporting apps will become real.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
augustrushrox Avatar
augustrushrox
41 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
The entire point of alternative app marketplaces is so that Apple can't control them...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

