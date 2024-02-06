OLED iPad Pro Price Hikes May Be Lower Than Early Reports Suggested

Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes.

Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ could start at $1,500, while the 13-inch model might start at $1,800.

One report even quoted up to $2,000 for the larger model, although this could be referring to a higher storage tier available for the 13-inch.

DigiTimes does not cite a source for the $160 price increase figure, but if it is accurate or even approximately correct, that could see the starting price of Apple's 11-inch OLED iPad Pro remain under $1,000, with the 13-inch variant starting at around $1,200 to $1,300.

The increase in cost is attributed to the OLED panels, which Apple has not used in iPads before. OLED panels are more expensive to source than LCD panels, and Apple's specific requirements for the screens, such as a very thin design using a tandem-stack design, contribute to the higher cost of these OLED panels compared to others on the market.

On the plus side, OLED technology not only improves display longevity and efficiency but also allows for higher brightness levels. Apple is sourcing these OLED panels from Samsung and LG Display, who are rumored to be developing these special two-stack tandem OLED panels specifically for Apple.

The new iPad Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple's latest M3 chips. MagSafe charging is a possibility for the upcoming devices, and they are also likely to be accompanied by a refreshed version of the Magic Keyboard that includes a larger trackpad to make the ‌iPad Pro‌ look more like a laptop than the current models.

New ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ models and accompanying accessories are expected to launch around the end of March, which is also when Apple plans to release iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4. For everything else we know about the forthcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ models, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup.

