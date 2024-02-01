Apple Reports 1Q 2024 Results: $33.9B Profit on $119.6B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2024, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2023.

For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $119.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $33.9 billion, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $117.2 billion and net quarterly profit of $30.0 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 45.9 percent, compared to 43.0 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.24 per share, payable on February 15 to shareholders of record as of February 12.

"Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments. And as customers begin to experience the incredible Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, we are committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation — in line with our values and on behalf of our customers."

As has been the case for over three years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in March.

Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q1 2024 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Top Rated Comments

Analog Kid
Analog Kid
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm

"After rising over 1% in regular trading today and another 1% after hours in advance of the earnings release, Apple shares have given back all of those gains following the release."

And right now it's nearly back to even... instant overreaction and algo trading, as always.
Not sure where you see that. It looks like it's still down significantly on the day at the moment. No point really paying attention though unless you're a trying to profit from froth. It'll change again with the conference call, and then start somewhere completely unrelated in the morning after people have time to stop reacting and start thinking.

Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
23 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
Still haven't managed to turn around those iPod sales i see

jz0309
jz0309
14 minutes ago at 01:46 pm
China sales (iPhone) is what Wall Street is looking for ...

MilaM
MilaM
14 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Macs only 6.5 % of revenue. No wonder I'm feeling neglected as a long time Apple user.

Karma*Police
Karma*Police
10 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
So sales essentially flat, but margins up substantially… offering less innovation and product for the same price. I think we all knew that. The numbers just confirmed it.

And the no guidance thing… there’s no excuse for not providing one. COVID and its economic impact ended a long time ago.

^^BIGMac
^^BIGMac
21 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
AAPL down over $4 after hours.

