Apple Vision Pro Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first spatial computing device. Orders are live in the U.S. online store, with the Vision Pro limited to the United States for the time being.

The Apple Store app on an iPhone or iPad with Face ID is the best way to order the Vision Pro, because the ordering process requires a face scan to determine the correctly sized Light Seal and head band for each user. Accessories need to be in the right size for the Vision Pro to work as intended.

Customers who wear eyeglasses will need to submit a valid, unexpired prescription from a U.S. eye-care professional to order ZEISS lenses that can be inserted into the headset, but this can be done after the ordering process.

Priced at $3,500, the Vision Pro features an aluminum alloy frame with a laminated glass front, and it is equipped with two 4K micro OLED displays with 23 million pixels combined. More than a dozen cameras do everything from tracking eye movements to registering hand gestures as a method of control to mapping the area around the wearer.

A soft, fitted Light Seal attaches magnetically to the frame and conforms to the wearer's face to block out ambient light, and there are two bands that come with it, including the Solo Knit Band and the Dual Loop Band. The Solo Knit Band is made of a stretchy, braided material, while the Dual Loop Band has an extra strap that goes over the head for better weight distribution.

As a mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro is able to display augmented reality content overlaid on the real world, or immersive content that is entirely virtual. A Digital Crown on the side of the device controls the level of immersiveness. The Vision Pro runs visionOS, and it has a dedicated App Store. It is also able to connect to a Mac to serve as a display, and it can be used with a keyboard and mouse. Apple is using an M2 chip in the Vision Pro with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus it has a second R1 chip that is responsible for interpreting the information coming from the cameras, sensors, and microphones.

With an included external battery pack, the Vision Pro lasts for up to 2.5 hours, but it can also be plugged in for all-day use.

Rumors suggest that Apple made a limited number of Vision Pro headsets for the initial launch of the device, and units are expected to sell out. Those who want to get their hands on a Vision Pro should plan to pre-order immediately.

The Vision Pro will launch on Friday, February 2, which is when pre-orders will be delivered. There may also be units available for in-store purchases at that time, but how many headsets each store will get is unknown.

Top Rated Comments

coachgq Avatar
coachgq
43 minutes ago at 05:03 am
Done. Went with 512gb for $200 more.
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
41 minutes ago at 05:05 am

Done. Went with 512gb for $200 more.
Same. Hesitated and then was like yeah I’m gonna wish I did that…
chabig Avatar
chabig
41 minutes ago at 05:05 am
Unfortunately, aren't allowing discounts for teachers, students, government, military...
acgmph Avatar
acgmph
40 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Done done and done... Delivers on Feb-2
xizdun Avatar
xizdun
38 minutes ago at 05:08 am


Attachment Image
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
35 minutes ago at 05:11 am
All models appear to still be in stock. Given limited quantities are available, makes me wonder how successful this product will be (at least for gen 1).
