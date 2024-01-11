Kuo: Apple Will Only Produce Up to 80,000 Vision Pro Headsets for Launch, Sellout Likely

by

Apple is planning to produce between 60,000 and 80,000 Vision Pro units for the February 2 launch of the device, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the small size of the shipment, Kuo believes that the Vision Pro will "sell out soon after the release."

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Orange
According to Kuo, though Apple has not yet defined the key applications for the Vision Pro and the price is high, the "groundbreaking technology innovations" and Apple's "base of core fans and heavy users" will exhaust supplies of the device.

Kuo made similar comments earlier this week when he said that demand for the headset would cause it to sell out during pre-orders, and he believes there will be long shipping delays after the initial launch period. Apple is expected to produce fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024 due to the complexity of manufacturing.

The first run of Vision Pro headsets might sell out quick, but Kuo says that so far, it is unclear if the demand for the Vision Pro will be sustained "after the novelty wears off." Continued sales will depend on "clear and correct" product positioning and key applications from Apple.

Apple plans to release the Vision Pro on Friday, February 2, but pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple has not yet provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

Customers that are planning to pick up one of the $3,500 Vision Pro devices should plan to pre-order immediately in order to ensure a headset on launch day.

