Wave of Apple Generative AI Tools on Track for WWDC Debut
Apple is on schedule to announce a series of generative AI-based tools at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reaffirmed and expanded upon previous comments related to Apple's plans to announce a series of new tools based on generative AI at WWDC as part of iOS 18, including a revamped version of Siri.
The company has reportedly been testing its "Ajax" large language model since early 2023 and is considering using it to add auto-completion and auto-summarizing features to its core apps, as well as its productivity suite including Pages and Keynote. A new version of Xcode will apparently feature AI for code completion. It is also looking at integrating AI into Apple Music to automate playlist creation, in addition using the technology for troubleshooting problems with AppleCare.
However, Gurman believes that "the totality of Apple's generative AI vision will take at least into 2025 to fully scale," suggesting that not all planned features will arrive this year, and competitors like Samsung will do everything they can to highlight Apple's current "deficiency" in the AI space in the coming months.
