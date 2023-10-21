Unreleased HomePod With LCD Display Allegedly Shown in Images

by

Apple is rumored to be developing a new HomePod with a screen, and new images shared online allegedly give us a first glimpse of the new smart speaker.

lcd screen homepod kosutami
The above image appears to show a HomePod similar in size to the second-generation HomePod that was launched earlier this year, but with what appears to be a functioning LCD display on the top.

The image was shared by device collector and leaker known as "Kosutami," who has previously shared accurate pre-release information about Apple's FineWoven accessories, various prototypes such as the MagSafe chargers and AirPods in different color options, and more.

Earlier in the day, Kosutami also shared images of component parts allegedly belonging to a prototype HomePod that features a large touch screen sensor at the top, with a much larger area than the current HomePod panel.

Separately, 9to5Mac claims to have verified the legitimacy of these images with its own sources, and says that the prototype, codenamed B720, is a new product being actively worked on by Apple, rather than something that the company has experimented with in the past.

According to 9to5Mac, the LcdUTest app shown on the assembled HomePod's display panel is an internal app used by engineers to test the new display. The outlet says that code in tvOS 17 suggests that Apple Music and Apple Podcasts are the first apps being rewritten to be compatible with the new display, which will show a blurred animation based on the colors of the album art when a song or podcast is playing. The screen could also potentially show important notifications.


Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman was first to suggest in 2021 that Apple is working on new HomePods with displays and cameras. Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Apple plans to release a redesigned HomePod with a 7-inch display in the first half of 2024.

In the long term, Apple is believed to be rethinking its smart home strategy, and is working on a combined Apple TV and HomePod device, as well as a HomePod with a screen mounted on a robotic arm, according to a Gurman.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Tag: Kosutami
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
15 minutes ago at 07:30 pm
I’m definitely curious about this. Hopefully by then they also fix the endless endless HomePod and HomeKit bugs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Available Next Week With These 8 New Features for iPhones

Friday October 20, 2023 5:45 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is expected to be released by Tuesday, October 24 following weeks of beta testing. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, StandBy mode, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals All-New Button

Wednesday October 18, 2023 8:52 am PDT by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Read Full Article
oneplus open

Hands-On With the $1,700 'OnePlus Open' Foldable Smartphone

Friday October 20, 2023 1:35 pm PDT by
Chinese smartphone company OnePlus this week introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open. OnePlus joins several other manufacturers that have come out with foldable smartphones, including Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi. We picked up the OnePlus Open to see how it compares to Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article245 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

Apple Rumored to Follow ChatGPT With Generative AI Features on iPhone as Soon as iOS 18

Thursday October 19, 2023 7:01 am PDT by
Apple plans to start implementing generative AI technology on the iPhone and iPad in late 2024 at the earliest, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers Apple's supply chain for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note on Wednesday, Pu said his supply chain checks suggest that Apple is likely to build a few hundred AI servers in 2023, and...
Read Full Article169 comments
iPad Air 12

Apple Working on Larger iPad Air With 12.9-Inch Display

Thursday October 19, 2023 8:31 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger iPad Air featuring a 12.9-inch display, in what would be the biggest iPad Air model to date, DigiTimes reports. Citing industry sources, DigiTimes highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air. The...
Read Full Article134 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: 12 Rumors About What to Expect

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:43 am PDT by
Apple announced the current, M2-based iPad Pro models one year ago today, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated next-generation model? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in recent...
Read Full Article83 comments
iOS 17

Apple Seeds Second iOS 17.1 Release Candidate for iPhone 15 Models

Friday October 20, 2023 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few days after Apple seeded the first RC. The second release candidate is limited to iPhone 15 models, and it won't be available for download on other devices. Registered developers are able to opt into the iOS 17.1 beta by opening up the Settings app, going...
Read Full Article58 comments