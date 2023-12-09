Top Stories: iOS 17.2 Coming Soon, New iPads in Early 2024, and More

Apple's final set of major operating system updates for 2023 appears to be right around the corner, with iOS 17.2 and related updates likely coming next week to deliver a number of new features and improvements.



This week also saw rumors about forthcoming updates for the iPad lineup and the MacBook Air, as well as the iPhone 16, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



iOS 17.2 Will Add These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Following over a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 17.2 to the public next week. The software update includes many new features and changes for the iPhone, including a Journal app, spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, improvements to the Messages and Weather apps, a Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music, and more.



We've shared a list of 12 new features and changes in iOS 17.2 for those interested in learning more, but there's plenty of additional tweaks and improvements coming in the update as well.



Apple to Launch Two iPad Air and Two OLED iPad Pro Models Early Next Year

2023 is set to become the first calendar year with no new iPads released in the device's history. As a result of this hiatus, the entire iPad lineup is expected to be updated throughout 2024.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release two new iPad Air models and update the iPad Pro line with OLED displays in March 2024. The iPad mini and entry-level iPad are expected to be updated later in the year.



New M3 MacBook Air Models Expected Around March 2024

In addition to new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M3 chip to launch around March 2024.



Apple already released 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chip options last month. These are Apple's first chips to be manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process for faster performance.



Kuo: iPhone 16 Models to Feature Upgraded Microphone for Improved Siri AI Experience

iPhone 16 models will feature a significantly upgraded microphone with a better signal-to-noise ratio and improved water resistance, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said the upgraded microphone could indicate that Apple plans to add more generative AI capabilities to Siri as a key selling point of the iPhone 16 models, which are expected to launch in September 2024.



'All-Screen' iPhone Under-Display Camera Enters Development

Apple supplier LG Innotek has started development of an under-display camera that could pave the way for an all-screen iPhone in the future, according to a report this week from South Korea's The Elec.



An all-screen iPhone would also require the TrueDepth sensors for Face ID to be moved under the display, and rumors suggest that Apple might achieve this goal starting with the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025.



iOS 17.2 Adds NameDrop-Like Feature for Sharing Boarding Passes, Movie Tickets, and More

Starting with iOS 17.2, there is a new NameDrop-like feature that allows an iPhone user to quickly share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other Wallet app passes with another iPhone user.



iOS 17.2 is currently in beta, and it is expected to be released to the public next week. The update also adds a Journal app, spatial video recording on iPhone 15 Pro models, several improvements to the Messages and Weather apps, a Favorite Songs playlist in Apple Music, and more.



