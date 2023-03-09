Under-Display Face ID on iPhone Still at Least Two Years Away, Says Analyst

Apple is unlikely to move Face ID components under the iPhone's display until 2025 at the earliest, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has a very good track record with display-related information about future Apple products.



Young had previously expected Apple to launch its first iPhone with under-display Face ID in 2024, but he now believes the timeframe has been pushed back to 2025 at the earliest due to "sensor issues," per a tweet he shared today. This means the so-called "iPhone 17 Pro" could be the first model with Face ID hidden under the display, but he still expects there to be a hole in the display for the front camera on the device.

Young's revised timeframe contradicts a report from Korean publication The Elec claiming that under-display Face ID would launch on the iPhone 16 Pro next year. Young is typically accurate, so the technology is more likely to be at least two years away.

In the meantime, it has been widely rumored that Apple will expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models, after introducing the feature on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. If and when iPhones with under-display Face ID finally arrive, it is possible that the Dynamic Island will remain an optional software feature.

Young previously claimed that the iPhone could adopt an all-screen design with both Face ID and the front camera moved under the display in 2026 at the earliest.