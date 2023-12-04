Apple's Work on 6G Connectivity Already Expanding

Apple's work on implementing 6G cellular connectivity on its devices appears to be ramping up, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Apple is increasingly turning its attention to 6G, even amid its widely reported difficulties developing a custom 5G cellular modem.

In 2021, the first highly specific Apple job listings with reference to 6G emerged. Now, a further job position for a Modem Systems Software Architect has appeared on the company's website that seeks an individual to "coordinate the design and modeling of a 6G reference architecture." Gurman says the listing is part of the company's growing push to hire engineers to develop 6G cellular technologies.

Carriers are already working on next-generation 6G networking. In late 2020, Apple joined the Next G Alliance, an industry group set up by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) that seeks to "advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade, while building on the long-term evolution of 5G."

Some analysts say the technology could enable speeds more than 100 times faster than 5G, but the extent of its enhanced performance in the real world is yet to be seen. 6G is not expected to emerge on consumer devices until around 2030.