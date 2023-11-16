Apple's In-House 5G Modem Work Faces Further Delays

by

Apple is continuing to run into troubles in its attempt to develop a 5G modem to replace Qualcomm's 5G modems in the iPhone and other products, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

5G Modem Feature Blue
Apple in 2019 acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone business and started in on a serious effort to develop its own modem hardware, but the project has suffered multiple setbacks. Apple is still "years away" from creating a chip that is able to perform as well as or better than chips from rival Qualcomm.

The Cupertino company initially wanted to have an in-house modem chip ready to go by 2024, a goal that could not be met, and now Gurman says that Apple is also going to miss an extended spring 2025 launch timeline. As of now, the modem chip launch has been postponed until the end of 2025 or early 2026, and Apple is still planning to introduce the technology in a version of the low-cost iPhone SE.

Development on a modem chip is said to be in the early stages, and it "may lag behind the competition by years." One version in development does not support faster mmWave technology, and Apple has also run into issues with the Intel code that it has been working with. Rewrites have been required, and adding new features has been causing existing features to break, plus Apple has to be careful not to infringe on Qualcomm patents while developing the chip.

"Why we thought we could take a failed project from Intel and somehow succeed is a mystery," an Apple employee allegedly told Gurman. Apple's hardware technologies group is also said to be "stretched thin" across numerous projects, leading to difficulty resolving bugs.

Apple's dissatisfaction with Qualcomm surfaced in 2017, which is when Apple sued Qualcomm for unfairly collecting royalties for technologies it had nothing to do with. Apple was of the opinion that Qualcomm was charging too much for its modem chip technology.

With the ‌iPhone‌ 11 lineup, Apple was able to opt out of using Qualcomm chips, instead equipping iPhones with chips from Intel, but the relationship between Intel and Apple was short lived. After the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 11, Apple wanted to continue to use Intel chips for its first 5G iPhones, the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models, but Intel could not manufacture 5G chips that were up to Apple's standards.

Apple was instead forced to settle its legal dispute with Qualcomm, and all litigation was dropped. The two companies signed a new contract, which was extended in September 2023. The latest deal with Qualcomm covers smartphone launches in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and will last through Apple's delayed modem chip development.

While Apple's in-house modem chip has been delayed, the company is continuing development because it is eager to end its expensive deal with Qualcomm. Apple's first modem chip will be a standalone chip, but the company hopes to eventually develop a system-on-a-chip that will also cut out suppliers like Broadcom and give it more control over component development.

Tags: Bloomberg, Qualcomm, Apple 5G Modem

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Will Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday November 8, 2023 4:39 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers nearly two weeks ago, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Journal App Apple's new Journal app allows iPhone users to reflect on their...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

iPhone App Sideloading Coming to Users in the EU in First Half of 2024

Monday November 13, 2023 2:00 am PST by
iPhone users in the EU next year will be able to download apps hosted outside of Apple's official App Store to comply with European regulations, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change coming sometime in the first half of 2024 will allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which will mean developers won't need to pay...
Read Full Article853 comments
maxresdefault

Performance Comparison: M3 Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Max MacBook Pro

Monday November 13, 2023 1:41 pm PST by
Apple last week launched its new MacBook Pro models with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. We already took a look at the M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but we also wanted to test out the top-of-the-line M3 Max chip to see how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. While the M3 Pro's performance was disappointing overall compared to the M2 Pro and even the M1 Pro, the...
Read Full Article108 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 3

Tuesday November 14, 2023 12:12 pm PST by
Apple is continuing on with the beta testing of a new iOS 17.2 update, and the third beta includes new features and refinements for existing features. We are still early in the beta testing process, which means there are new discoveries to make. iOS 17.2 beta 3 is available to developers right now, but Apple should be making the update available to public beta testers later this week. Appl...
Read Full Article27 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

AI-Infused iOS 18 Lauded as 'Ambitious and Compelling' by Apple Execs

Monday November 13, 2023 6:06 am PST by
Apple internally believes its iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates next year will be "ambitious and compelling," thanks to major new software features and designs in the works for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. That's according to the latest information relayed by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. While little is known about the specifics, many of the changes are...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 16 New Features

Wednesday November 15, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 16 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Read Full Article87 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 Likely to Use Modified iPhone 14 Chassis

Thursday November 9, 2023 3:32 pm PST by
Following our last in-depth report on the iPhone SE 4, MacRumors has received additional information which further confirms the claims made in our previous article. The iPhone SE 4, also known by the device identifier D59 and project codename Ghost, is a continuation of Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones, and is expected to replace the current third-generation iPhone SE. With the...
Read Full Article172 comments