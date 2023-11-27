Best Cyber Monday Apple Accessory Deals Available Today

Yesterday we shared a huge list of deals on Apple products for Cyber Monday, and now we're shifting our focus to accessory sales from popular third-party retailers. This includes discounts from Sonos, Twelve South, Nomad, Satechi, and many more.

Sonos

Sonos is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for this week only.

Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Cyber Monday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.

The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.



Anker

Anker's biggest sale of the year kicked off earlier this week, with up to 60 percent off sitewide for Cyber Monday. Additionally, Anker has a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with 100W Charging Base for $129.50, down from $184.99. There's also the Anker Prime 240W GaN Desktop Charger for $109.99, down from $199.99, and the MagSafe-compatible Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube for $134.96, down from $149.99.

At the bottom of the Cyber Monday sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth more than $29.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk. Anker's Cyber Monday sale will run through December 3.

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

Samsung

Samsung has a major Cyber Monday sale with discounts across smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and home appliances. This is in addition to the deals we've been tracking on Samsung's best TVs and monitors, like the Smart Monitor M8 and ViewFinity S9 5K Display.



Right now, both of these have all-time low prices on Amazon. The Smart Monitor M8 is available for $399.99 ($300 off) and the ViewFinity S9 5K Display is available for $1,216.32 ($383 off). The latter deal has been fluctuating on Amazon, so if it does disappear, Samsung has a solid second-best offer at $1,299.99 for the next few days.

Samsung is encouraging users to shop through the Shop Samsung mobile app this season, which has some exclusive deals and deep discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and mobile accessories. Clicking any of the Samsung links in this post while on mobile should give you the option to install the app.

Other than monitors and TVs, we're also now tracking quite a few deals on refrigerators, tablets, and computers below. These sale prices will be live for this week only, so be sure to check out Samsung's event before the best prices of the year disappear.

Monitors

TVs

Refrigerators

Smartphones

If you're shopping for a Samsung smartphone this week, there are extra cash discounts to be found on these devices when shopping via the Shop Samsung mobile app, beyond the trade-in bonus offers listed below.



Galaxy S23 Ultra - Get up to $800 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23+ - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy Z Fold5 - Get a free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit

Galaxy Z Flip5 - Get up to $600 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Galaxy S23 FE - Get up to $400 instant trade-in credit with an eligible phone trade-in

Hyper

Hyper is offering up to 60 percent off during its Cyber Monday deal event. The company said that this includes the best prices of the year on HyperJuice chargers, battery packs, HyperDrive hubs, Thunderbolt 4 docks, and more.

Cyber Monday deals will run from November 27 through December 2, and include many of the same deals as we saw during Black Friday. These events include deals on portable batteries, USB-C chargers, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

Chargers and Battery Packs

Hubs and Docks

Thunderbolt 4

ZAGG

ZAGG has 40 percent off sitewide for Cyber Monday, excluding already-discounted items and the 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. The discount will be automatically applied in your cart, and this sale runs through November 29 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

Belkin

Belkin has introduced a 40% off sitewide Cyber Monday sale, by using the code CM23 at checkout. This sale covers 15 percent off MagSafe chargers, 20 percent off portable batteries, 20 percent off wall chargers, and more.

Nomad

Nomad's Cyber Monday sale has 30 percent off sitewide, on full-priced and in-stock items. No codes are needed, and there are even deeper savings on outlet items (which are final sale).

Flexibits

New users can get 50 percent off a Flexibits Premium subscription this week, which includes the apps Fantastical and Cardhop. This sale will last through December 4.

Twelve South

Twelve South kicked off its Cyber Monday event a few days ago, including up to 50 percent off select products. This sale will last through Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

You'll find accessories on sale including the Curve for MacBook, AirFly, HoverBar Duo for iPad, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, BookArc for MacBook, HiRise 3 for iPhone, and much more.



Satechi

Satechi is offering 35 percent off nearly everything sitewide with the code BFCM35 during its Cyber Monday event. This includes MagSafe-compatible accessories, desktop accessories, USB-C chargers and hubs, and more.

Nimble

At Nimble, you can get up to 60 percent off sitewide this week. The company makes quality and sustainable accessories for iPhones, including cases, portable batteries, cables, and more.

ESR

ESR is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide this week, with deep discounts on iPhone chargers, iPhone cases, portable batteries, iPad cases, and more.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.