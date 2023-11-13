iPad Pro OLED Panels Rumored to Start Production in 2024

Production of OLED displays designed for the next-generation iPad Pro will begin in February 2024, the Korea Herald reports.



Sources familiar with the matter speaking to the Korea Herald claim that LG Display is set to initiate OLED production for the new ‌iPad Pro‌ as early as February next year at their facility in Paju, Gyeonggi Province – a time frame around three months sooner than previously expected. The displays are expected to be three times the price of those used in iPhones, which could translate to higher prices for customers. The information largely corroborates a report from last week.

The current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is equipped with an LCD panel, while the 12.9-inch model features mini-LED backlighting for increased brightness and a higher contrast ratio. OLED technology would eliminate the need for backlighting, with benefits including even higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, lower power consumption, and more. Apple is expected to use very thin hybrid OLED displays with a combination of flexible and rigid materials, which could allow the next ‌iPad Pro‌ models to be slightly thinner.

Apple is reportedly seeking around 10 million OLED panels for the iPad in 2024. LG is expected to supply around 60% of the OLED panels, with the remaining portion supplied by Samsung, which is expected to focus on the 11-inch model only. Production of the panels for the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is expected to help LG Displays' financial recovery next year. LG and Samsung are said to be currently finalizing price negotiations with Apple.

In addition to OLED display technology, the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models are expected to feature slightly larger screens, the M3 chip, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models to launch in the second quarter of 2024, which runs from April to June. This timeline broadly aligns with the latest rumor from the Korea Herald.