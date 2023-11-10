Best Apple Deals of the Week: Black Friday Sales Introduce Big Discounts on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

We're just two weeks away from Black Friday, and Apple deals are in full swing right now. We're tracking the year's best prices on Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods 2, HomePod, HomePod mini, and more in our recap of the week's best deals. For a more in-depth look at the current best Black Friday deals, check out our post on early Black Friday Apple deals.

Anker

Anker is always a reliable source for deals throughout the year, and Black Friday season is definitely no different. The company is currently offering 25 percent off your entire order when you buy two or more accessories at once, as well as quite a few straight cash discounts without needing a bundle.



Apple Watch Series 9

One great early Black Friday deal can be found on the new Apple Watch Series 9, which Amazon has for $50 off right now. This includes both GPS and cellular models, with prices now starting at $349.00 for 41mm GPS, a new record low price.



AirPods 2

Walmart kicked off its Black Friday sale with a major discount on AirPods 2, now available for $69.00, down from $129.00. Amazon briefly matched this price, but we haven't seen it return in two days. This is a new all-time low price on the 2019 earbuds, and a great Black Friday deal.



HomePod

Note: These are in new condition but come in bulk packaging.

Notable HomePod discounts have arrived for Black Friday, starting at $78.99 for the HomePod mini at OWC in new condition but in bulk packaging and with a 90 day OWC fulfilled limited warranty. This is a solid record low price on the mini smart speaker.

B&H Photo has the second generation HomePod for $279.99, which is another match of an all-time low price that's available in all colors.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.