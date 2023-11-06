Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Has Sitewide Savings on USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event.

anker candycanesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

There are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the bundle savings, including the new MagSafe-compatible Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube ($149.95). This device has space to simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

There's also the Anker Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display ($129.99). Although this one is on sale at $110.49 without the bundle deal, if you buy this and the 3-in-1 Cube together, you'll net a bigger discount. The Power Bank will be knocked down to $97.50 and the 3-in-1 Cube will go down to $112.46 thanks to the 25 percent savings.

If you scroll down on the main sale page, you'll find Anker's suggestions for the Black Friday Early Access event. This includes dozens of products that are being discounted without needing to be bundled if you're only looking for one specific device.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
4 minutes ago at 09:57 am
No car chargers in this sale? Figures there'd be a sale that doesn't include what I actually need right now!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SigurTom Avatar
SigurTom
50 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Another day, another Anker sale.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

