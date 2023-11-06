Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Has Sitewide Savings on USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event.

There are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the bundle savings, including the new MagSafe-compatible Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube ($149.95). This device has space to simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

There's also the Anker Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display ($129.99). Although this one is on sale at $110.49 without the bundle deal, if you buy this and the 3-in-1 Cube together, you'll net a bigger discount. The Power Bank will be knocked down to $97.50 and the 3-in-1 Cube will go down to $112.46 thanks to the 25 percent savings.

If you scroll down on the main sale page, you'll find Anker's suggestions for the Black Friday Early Access event. This includes dozens of products that are being discounted without needing to be bundled if you're only looking for one specific device.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

