Apple Watch Black Friday Deal Sees Series 9 Drop to Record Low $349 Price
Amazon has nearly every model of the Aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 on sale at new record low prices in one of the first best Black Friday deals of the season. You can get the 41mm GPS model of the brand new smartwatch for $349.00, down from $399.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple launched the Series 9 models back in September, and since then the steepest discounts have been about $10-20. This makes Amazon's sale today a notable markdown and definitely one of the overall best seen so far during Black Friday 2023. It's available in all five Aluminum models, as well as in both S/M and M/L fits.
Likewise, Amazon has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $379.00, down from $429.00. It's also available in all five Aluminum color options, both S/M and M/L fits, and this is another record low price on the smartwatch.
Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 deals are just as abundant on Amazon right now. You can get the 41mm Cellular model for $449.00 and the 45mm Cellular model for $479.00, both of which are $50 discounts and all-time low prices. You'll again find all five Aluminum options on sale at these prices, as well as multiple size options.
If you're starting your holiday shopping this week, we've got you covered with guides for the best early Black Friday deals for AirPods, iPhone, HomePod, and iPad. We've also been keeping an eye on the best overall Apple deals in the lead-up to November 24. All of these guides will be updated as the month continues, so be sure to bookmark and revisit to stay up-to-date on the best prices for the products you have an eye on.
Additionally, we're tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories, so it's another good resource for your online holiday shopping.
