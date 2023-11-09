Apple Watch Black Friday Deal Sees Series 9 Drop to Record Low $349 Price

Amazon has nearly every model of the Aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 on sale at new record low prices in one of the first best Black Friday deals of the season. You can get the 41mm GPS model of the brand new smartwatch for $349.00, down from $399.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple launched the Series 9 models back in September, and since then the steepest discounts have been about $10-20. This makes Amazon's sale today a notable markdown and definitely one of the overall best seen so far during Black Friday 2023. It's available in all five Aluminum models, as well as in both S/M and M/L fits.

Likewise, Amazon has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 9 for $379.00, down from $429.00. It's also available in all five Aluminum color options, both S/M and M/L fits, and this is another record low price on the smartwatch.

Cellular Apple Watch Series 9 deals are just as abundant on Amazon right now. You can get the 41mm Cellular model for $449.00 and the 45mm Cellular model for $479.00, both of which are $50 discounts and all-time low prices. You'll again find all five Aluminum options on sale at these prices, as well as multiple size options.

