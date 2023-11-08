AirPods 2 Drop to Just $69 for Black Friday
Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on the AirPods 2, available for just $69.00, down from $129.00. This is $30 below the average $99.00 deal price we've been tracking all year, and a fantastic early Black Friday deal.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This model of the AirPods is from 2019 and it includes the Lightning Charging Case. Although a few years outdated at this point, the AirPods 2 are perfect for anyone on your list who isn't an audiophile and are asking for a nice pair of wireless earbuds, especially at this price.
If you're on the hunt for AirPods this holiday shopping season, definitely visit our dedicated guide highlighting all of The Best Early Black Friday AirPods Deals. You'll find great discounts on AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
Popular Stories
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and ...
Top Rated Comments
I actually still find the 2nd gen AirPods more comfortable than the 3rd gen ones.