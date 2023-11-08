AirPods 2 Drop to Just $69 for Black Friday

Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on the AirPods 2, available for just $69.00, down from $129.00. This is $30 below the average $99.00 deal price we've been tracking all year, and a fantastic early Black Friday deal.

This model of the AirPods is from 2019 and it includes the Lightning Charging Case. Although a few years outdated at this point, the AirPods 2 are perfect for anyone on your list who isn't an audiophile and are asking for a nice pair of wireless earbuds, especially at this price.

