'Scary Fast' Rumor Report Card: New MacBook Pros and iMac

by

Apple announced three new devices during its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, including updated 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac models, all with M3 series chips. Apple did not announce any other products during the 30-minute event, which was likely the company's final presentation this year.

Scary Fast Event Rumor Report Card Feature
Below, our latest rumor report card provides a look at which rumors were right and wrong or a mix of both following Apple's event.

Accurate

Inaccurate

  • MacRumors discovered that an Apple supplier resubmitted a sixth-generation iPad mini battery filing in a Chinese regulatory database last week, and speculated about the possibility of a seventh-generation iPad mini using the same battery being announced at the event, but this did not happen.
  • Gurman reported that Apple would likely announce updated versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac with USB-C ports for charging, but the accessories are still equipped with Lightning.
  • Japanese blog Mac Otakara believed that the next 24-inch iMac would be equipped with M2 and M2 Pro chips, but it has the M3 chip.

Mixed

Undetermined

Tag: October 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
51 minutes ago at 03:10 pm

They wanted to get M3 out there after Qualcomms Snapdragon event last week I think
I don’t think so, a product launch like yesterday takes months …
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ccsicecoke Avatar
ccsicecoke
57 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
I believe M3 was originally scheduled for 2024 but rushed into 2023 for some reason
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
38 minutes ago at 03:23 pm

Prior to the event, Kuo said the 24-inch iMac would be updated in 2024 ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/17/24-inch-imac-2024-launch/'), but he did not explicitly rule out a new model in 2023.
A reach so good that Stretch Armstrong is impressed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
31 minutes ago at 03:29 pm

I was accurate by correctly predicting it wouldn't be exciting. I don't think Apple as it is now is capable of producing anything exciting.
The 14"/16" MacBook Pros and the 24" iMac really didn't change any existing features, so yes people might not find the event exciting. Just new SoC's being substituted. So the only thing I was excited about was the M3 family now offered GPU based mesh shading and ray tracing, and hardware supported AV1 support for all the chips. We can ignore the anticipated bluetooth, and Wifi updates. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Born Again Avatar
Born Again
25 minutes ago at 03:35 pm
Macrumors can we stop giving these fools free advertisement to post useless rumors?

Btw you’re missing the grade for these clowns.

Its an F. Hope you are reading this Gurman. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
17 minutes ago at 03:44 pm

post useless rumors?
Rumors are what keep the hype train running all year long. As worthless as they are (and they really are worthless) zillions of people lap them up like chocolates. It’s all good fun.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article144 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article241 comments
Apple Event October 2023

These 3 Apple Accessories Expected to Switch to USB-C Next Week

Friday October 27, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, iMessage Sticker Reactions and More

Thursday October 26, 2023 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Read Full Article53 comments
top stories 28oct2023

Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Saturday October 28, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Read Full Article5 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article450 comments