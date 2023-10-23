Bloomberg: Apple Likely to Hold Mac Launch Event on October 30 or 31

Apple is likely planning a Mac-related launch event this month that will take place on either Monday, October 30 or Tuesday, October 31, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The well-connected reporter's prediction is based on information obtained from sources with apparent knowledge of Apple's plans, as well as the fact that some existing Mac models are in short supply online and at Apple retail stores.

Gurman notes that several configurations of Apple's 24-inch iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are facing shipping delays running into mid-November. This several-week delay alone is "a clear sign that something is about to happen," says Gurman.

Another reason leads the reporter to believe a Mac announcement will happen next week: Apple's earnings call is due to take place on Thursday, November 2. The last time the company posted its quarterly results in the month of November was in 2018, and that followed an October 30 launch event that saw new iPads and Macs.

Gurman reckons that the most likely Mac to be announced this month is a new 24-inch iMac. The current iMac has not been updated for more than 900 days, and it is the only remaining model in Apple's Mac lineup still using the M1 chip.

He also believes there is a chance we will see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. This would be somewhat of a surprise, given that Apple only updated its premium MacBook Pros in January 2023. However, as Gurman notes, "an additional update the same year would be unusual, but not inconceivable."

The reporter's latest report reveals little about what improvements the new iMac will bring, but he has previously said that Apple's next iMac will leapfrog the M2 and instead adopt the rumored new M3 chip, bringing performance and efficiency improvements.

As for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Gurman said he does not expect any major changes other than new processors, but his latest report stops short on offering specifics. Gurman earlier this month claimed that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring M3 Pro and M3 Max chips would likely launch between early 2024 and the spring. Gurman may be hedging in his latest predictions, which is likely to lead to speculation that an iterative update to the M2 Pro and M2 Max is coming this year instead.

Lastly, Gurman says the new MacBook Pro models could include "minor improvements to displays." Notably, DigiTimes recently claimed that Apple will release new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more efficient mini-LED displays before the end of the year.

DigiTimes' report was originally met with skepticism because of the alleged launch timing, but couched in terms of Gurman's latest predictions, there could well be more substance to it after all.