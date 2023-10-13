iMac With M2 and M2 Pro Chips Could Arrive Soon, Says Latest Conflicting Rumor
The next-generation 24-inch iMac will likely be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3 support, according to a report today from Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly claimed that the next 24-inch iMac will be equipped with the M3 chip, so it's unclear if the information reported today is accurate. It is possible that Apple's plans have changed, but no other sources have indicated that the iMac will be updated with M2 and M2 Pro chips as of yet.
Mac Otakara notes that some custom 24-inch iMac configurations are facing up to one-month shipping delays on Apple's online store in the U.S., but this has been the case for a while now, and there is no guarantee that an iMac refresh is imminent.
Last month, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said it was unlikely that Apple would release any new MacBooks with the M3 chip this year, but a new iMac has not been ruled out this year. Apple is not expected to hold an event this October, so if there were to be a new iMac this month, it would likely be announced in a press release on Apple's website.
All in all, rumors about which chip the new iMac will have and when the computer will be released remain in a state of flux. The only certain thing is that October continues to roll along without any product announcements from Apple so far.
The current 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip was released in May 2021.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Apple today introduced new firmware for both the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A303, up from the 6A301 update that was released in September. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features in iOS 17 such as...
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Both Apple and Google came out with new high-end flagship smartphones this autumn, debuting the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. As with any expensive smartphone, the cameras in both produce amazing images, but there are some notable differences that can be seen in our comparison video and article. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iPhone 15...
Apple today released iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1, new software updates that can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads that are not able to run iOS 17, or those that have not yet been updated to the new operating system. iOS 16.7.1 comes a few weeks after Apple released iOS 16.7. The software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software...
Valve on Monday said it has no plans for a macOS version of the recently released game Counter-Strike 2, the follow-up title replacing the hugely popular FPS Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Valve confirmed its decision and gave its reasons in a newly published Steam support FAQ: As technology advances, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware,...
There appears to be a curious phenomenon that is causing some iPhone models to turn off temporarily at night, which can interrupt alarms and other iPhone features. In a thread on Reddit, a user complains that two separate iPhone alarms in his home failed to go off. Several other users also chimed in with similar issues, and it turns out that some of the issues could be linked to the iPhone...
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but whether that will happen this year is far from certain. It's the second week of October now, and if Apple plans to launch Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. It's been over 120 days since Apple released a new Mac, the last being M2 versions of the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and...
Apple is considering bringing OLED displays to the iPad mini and iPad Air from 2026, according to a report from technology research firm Omdia. In a detailed report forecasting Apple's iPad panel purchasing plans published earlier today, Omdia explains that 2024 will mark the beginning of a transition to OLED in its tablet lineup. The potential transition to OLED on Apple's two mid-range...