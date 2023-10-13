iMac With M2 and M2 Pro Chips Could Arrive Soon, Says Latest Conflicting Rumor

The next-generation 24-inch iMac will likely be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.3 support, according to a report today from Japanese blog Mac Otakara.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly claimed that the next 24-inch iMac will be equipped with the M3 chip, so it's unclear if the information reported today is accurate. It is possible that Apple's plans have changed, but no other sources have indicated that the iMac will be updated with M2 and M2 Pro chips as of yet.

Mac Otakara notes that some custom 24-inch iMac configurations are facing up to one-month shipping delays on Apple's online store in the U.S., but this has been the case for a while now, and there is no guarantee that an iMac refresh is imminent.

Last month, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said it was unlikely that Apple would release any new MacBooks with the M3 chip this year, but a new iMac has not been ruled out this year. Apple is not expected to hold an event this October, so if there were to be a new iMac this month, it would likely be announced in a press release on Apple's website.

All in all, rumors about which chip the new iMac will have and when the computer will be released remain in a state of flux. The only certain thing is that October continues to roll along without any product announcements from Apple so far.

The current 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip was released in May 2021.