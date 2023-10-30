Apple Store Taken Down Ahead of 'Scary Fast' Event Later Today

Apple has taken down its online store ahead of its "Scary Fast" event at 5 p.m. Pacific Time today. This is a common marketing tactic for the company.



At the event, Apple is expected to announce an updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. In addition, the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac are expected to be updated with USB-C charging ports instead of Lightning. There is also a slim chance that a seventh-generation iPad mini will be announced at the event.

The event is being held online, with no in-person component at Apple Park. A live stream will be available on Apple's website, on YouTube, and in the Apple TV app.

Stay tuned for complete coverage of Apple's announcements.