Apple Store Taken Down Ahead of 'Scary Fast' Event Later Today

by
Apple's "Scary Fast" Mac Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple has taken down its online store ahead of its "Scary Fast" event at 5 p.m. Pacific Time today. This is a common marketing tactic for the company.

Apple Event October 2023
At the event, Apple is expected to announce an updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip, and updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. In addition, the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac are expected to be updated with USB-C charging ports instead of Lightning. There is also a slim chance that a seventh-generation iPad mini will be announced at the event.

The event is being held online, with no in-person component at Apple Park. A live stream will be available on Apple's website, on YouTube, and in the Apple TV app.

Stay tuned for complete coverage of Apple's announcements.

Tag: October 2023 Apple Event

Top Rated Comments

timonz Avatar
timonz
29 minutes ago at 04:47 pm

iMac 27" is discontinued.
Rising from the dead would be spooky.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
40 minutes ago at 04:36 pm
Finally! M3 iMac here we come!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Delivered Avatar
Delivered
39 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
When was the last time we were this in the dark during an Apple even? Kinda exciting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
37 minutes ago at 04:38 pm

When was the last time we were this in the dark during an Apple even? Kinda exciting.
before the existence of social media (aka Twitter)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tymbo Avatar
Tymbo
35 minutes ago at 04:41 pm
iMac 27”+ w/ ProMotion, let’s go.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dj64Mk7 Avatar
Dj64Mk7
19 minutes ago at 04:57 pm
I realize it’s been well-known around these forums for a long time, but the online store being taken down at this time of the day for an event that’s never happened at this time of day, is more than confirmation that it’s purely out of tradition at this point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article139 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article229 comments
Apple Event October 2023

These 3 Apple Accessories Expected to Switch to USB-C Next Week

Friday October 27, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, iMessage Sticker Reactions and More

Thursday October 26, 2023 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Read Full Article52 comments
top stories 28oct2023

Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Saturday October 28, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Read Full Article5 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article447 comments