Bloomberg: 13-Inch MacBook Pro With M3 Chip Unlikely to Be Announced at 'Scary Fast' Event
A new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the M3 chip is unlikely to appear at Apple's "Scary Fast" Mac event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter shared over the weekend, Gurman said that supplies of the 13-inch MacBook Pro were running low and indicated that it could be replaced next week.
He now says that the new machine likely won't appear at Apple's upcoming event. The new entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed "J504," apparently remains in the works and features a "base version of the M3 chip." Gurman has reported the existence of the device since April.
This means that the main models in the running for announcement at the event are the iMac and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, all with M3-series chips. Gurman added that he is not expecting to see any other refreshed devices at the event, including iPads or AirPods.
