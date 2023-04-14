13-Inch MacBook Pro Said to Remain in Apple's Lineup With New Model Planned
While the 13-inch MacBook Pro has an outdated design from 2016, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the laptop will remain part of Apple's lineup, with an updated model said to be in the works alongside other new Macs.
The report does not offer any additional details about the next 13-inch MacBook Pro, so it remains to be seen if the laptop will receive any external design changes, or if it will remain the last new Mac that Apple sells with the Touch Bar. Apple last updated the machine at WWDC last June with the M2 chip and support for high-impedance headphones.
A previous report indicated that the next 13-inch MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple's M3 chip, which the company has yet to announce. It's unclear when the laptop would launch, but a release later this year is likely at this point.
Gurman said Apple is also working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with a processor equivalent to the M2 chip, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, a new 24-inch iMac, and a Mac Pro tower powered by Apple silicon. Last, he expects updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips to be released in the first half of 2024.
Top Rated Comments
Apple stores at least 3 times trying to buy the new design, it was impossible. Ugly form factor, thicker, fatter, notch ridden, cheap looking keyboard and worst of all, with legacy ports that I never ever missed. For me it is impossible to buy a new machine with a hdmi port (wtf!) or a sd card slot (wtf!x10000) what the **** this guys are thinking, those technologies were done 20 years ago, anyone that “needs” them is an old dino. Sorry Apple I can’t buy your old tech, I guess you are going to put back usb ports and diskettes because someone out there “needs” it, but that’s not me. I’m staying with my machine which has an amazing design and has performed perfectly at profesional level since 2017.