Apple Releases Second Betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to Public Beta Testers
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to try out the software ahead of its release. The second public iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 betas come a week after the release of the first betas.
Public beta testers can get the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to the Software Update section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 Public Beta. Signing up on Apple's beta testing website is required.
Apple added an option to favorite songs, albums, playlists, artists, and more, from within Apple Music and through the Now Playing widget.
AirDrop transfers can now be finished over the internet after being initiated, and when you activate the flashlight, there's an indicator in the Dynamic Island even if you don't have an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max. For more on what's new in the update, we have an iOS 17.1 beta 1 tidbits article.
Apple has also released a new beta of tvOS 17.1 with the same Apple Music changes, plus there is a second public beta of watchOS 10.1 available for public beta testers. watchOS 10.1 enables NameDrop on Apple Watch for sharing contact information with other Apple Watch and iPhone users over AirDrop.
