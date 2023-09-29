Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $199.99 and Up to 90% Off Apple Accessories

We're still tracking steep discounts on first party Apple accessories at Woot as we head into the weekend, alongside Anker's best USB-C devices getting marked down on Amazon. In terms of Apple hardware, you'll find some of the best deals ever seen on Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C)

What's the deal? Take $49 off the USB-C AirPods Pro 2

Take $49 off the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the biggest deals of the week came from Amazon, which already has $49 off the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. It's available for $199.99, down from $249.00.



Woot Apple Accessory Sale

What's the deal? Take up to 90% off Apple accessories

Take up to 90% off Apple accessories Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot's Apple accessory sale from earlier this week has changed some of its products on offer, now including the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock for just $34.99, down from $79.00. Other record low prices have hit the MagSafe Duo Charger, various Leather Cases for iPhone 14, and more.

All products in this sale are in new condition and include a one year Apple limited warranty, except for the Beats headphones which include a 90 day Woot limited warranty.



Apple Watch Ultra 1 & 2

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Ultra (gen 1) and $19 off Apple Watch Ultra 2

Take $100 off Apple Watch Ultra (gen 1) and $19 off Apple Watch Ultra 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 last week, we're tracking notable discounts on the original model at Amazon. You can get the Apple Watch ultra for as low as $698.99, down from $799.00. If you want the latest model, Amazon has it for $779.99, down from $799.00. Although this isn't a particularly steep markdown, if you had your eye on an Ultra 2 at launch this is the best cash discount you'll find around online.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on USB-C accessories from Anker

Save on USB-C accessories from Anker Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We tracked quite a few Anker discounts this week, mainly focusing on USB-C accessories for your new iPhone 15. You'll find all of the best Anker discounts listed below, including deals on portable batteries, MagSafe chargers, and more. A highlight of the sale is the Power Bank with Smart Digital Display at $99.99 for Amazon Prime members, down from $149.99.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take up to $249 off M1 and M2 MacBook Air

Take up to $249 off M1 and M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon and B&H Photo

Amazon and B&H Photo Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Two MacBook Air discounts remain available as we head into October, including the M1 13-inch model at $749.99 ($249 off) and the M2 13-inch model at $899.00 ($200 off). Both of these represent best-ever prices on the MacBook Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.