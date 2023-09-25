Deals: Woot's Massive Apple Accessory Blowout Has Up to 90% Off iPhone Cases and All-Time Low Price on MagSafe Duo

Woot today kicked off a new Apple accessory blowout sale, offering as much as 90 percent off select first-party Apple accessories. This includes iPhone cases as recent as the iPhone 14 and MagSafe chargers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All accessories in this sale are in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty. Amazon Prime members can get free standard shipping on Woot, and you'll have until September 30 to shop these deals, but they could disappear faster if stock runs out.

During this event, Woot has Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for $94.99, down from $129.99, which is a new all-time low price on the accessory. You'll also find deals on iPhone leather cases, Beats earbuds, Apple Watch bands, AirTag accessories, and more. The steepest discounts are available on older products, like the iPhone 12 mini Leather Sleeve.



Chargers

MagSafe Charger - $29.99, down from $39.00

MagSafe Duo Charger - $94.99, down from $129.99

Cases

Audio

Beats Studio Buds+ - $99.95, down from $169.95

AirTag

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.