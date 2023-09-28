Get the New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $199.99 Thanks to Amazon's $49 Discount [Updated]

Last week, Apple launched the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. At the same time, we began tracking the first ever discount on the earbuds, and over the past day or two that $49 markdown is back at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the new model of the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00. Given that the accessory isn't even a week old yet, this is the best deal we've seen so far, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of late September/early October.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

Update: This deal has now expired. If the AirPods Pro 2 return to $199.99, we'll be sure to update this article again.

Update 2: The $199.99 sale price briefly reappeared this afternoon, but has once again expired. If you don't see the deal on Amazon, be sure to check back later, as it could return later in the day.

Update 3: As of the morning of September 28, the price continues to fluctuate at Amazon, so keep checking and grab a pair whenever it's dropped to $199.99 if you're interested.