Get the New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C for $199.99 Thanks to Amazon's $49 Discount [Updated]

by

Last week, Apple launched the all-new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case. At the same time, we began tracking the first ever discount on the earbuds, and over the past day or two that $49 markdown is back at Amazon.

AirPods USB C Port MagentaNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the new model of the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00. Given that the accessory isn't even a week old yet, this is the best deal we've seen so far, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of late September/early October.

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $199.99

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Update: This deal has now expired. If the AirPods Pro 2 return to $199.99, we'll be sure to update this article again.

Update 2: The $199.99 sale price briefly reappeared this afternoon, but has once again expired. If you don't see the deal on Amazon, be sure to check back later, as it could return later in the day.

Update 3: As of the morning of September 28, the price continues to fluctuate at Amazon, so keep checking and grab a pair whenever it's dropped to $199.99 if you're interested.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Rated Comments

Torty Avatar
Torty
1 day ago at 05:06 am
No lightning no buy.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicvash Avatar
magicvash
1 day ago at 05:06 am
Also available at Best Buy for the same amount. I picked mine up last week for $199 and they let me trade in my Gen 1 for $40
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
1 day ago at 05:58 am

What is the difference otger than usb-c?
They will have lossless audio when used with the Vision Pro, no other differences at the moment
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BordeauxBro Avatar
BordeauxBro
1 day ago at 06:04 am
I wonder when they will release magsafe battery pack with usb-c... :oops:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
1 day ago at 05:17 am
Got mine yesterday (through the affiliate link of course.)

I feel like this is hardly news anymore though. I don’t think they’ve ever actually been on sale for $250. I would feel bad for anyone who bought them full price from Amazon.

Holy crap are they great though. Glad I waited, but also glad I upgraded from APP1. Everyone was right, a huge amount of subtle improvements. I’m not sure the audio is noticeably better but everything else about them is.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Delivered Avatar
Delivered
22 hours ago at 08:21 am

Got mine yesterday (through the affiliate link of course.)

I feel like this is hardly news anymore though. I don’t think they’ve ever actually been on sale for $250. I would feel bad for anyone who bought them full price from Amazon.

Holy crap are they great though. Glad I waited, but also glad I upgraded from APP1. Everyone was right, a huge amount of subtle improvements. I’m not sure the audio is noticeably better but everything else about them is.
Oh it is. Significantly better. When combined with the best transparency modes it sounds almost like an open back ear bus and isn’t so isolating that plus sound quality makes it my favorite even if sound quality alone I may prefer other earbuds.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 for All iPhones and iPads

Tuesday September 26, 2023 12:47 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates, with the software coming five days after the releases of iOS 17.0.1 and iPadOS 17.0.1. Today's iOS 17.0.2 and iPadOS 17.0.2 updates arrive as build 21A351 and can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Note that iOS 17.0.2 was previously made available for iPhone...
Read Full Article103 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article284 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issues Likely Due to Thermal Compromises, Not 3nm Node

Tuesday September 26, 2023 9:12 am PDT by
Complaints about heat issues with the iPhone 15 Pro models are not related to TSMC's 3-nanometer node that was used for the A17 Pro chip, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that overheating could be caused by "compromises made in the thermal system design" that allowed Apple to cut down on the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro models. Kuo says that the reduced heat...
Read Full Article463 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

Monday September 25, 2023 12:50 pm PDT by
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Read Full Article202 comments
ipad mini blue

Apple to Launch iPad Mini 7 Later This Year, Industry Report Suggests

Monday September 25, 2023 3:16 am PDT by
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Read Full Article131 comments
macos sonoma 4

Apple Releases macOS Sonoma With New Widget Features, Safari Updates, Screen Sharing Improvements and More

Tuesday September 26, 2023 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS 14 Sonoma, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. macOS Sonoma has been in beta testing for several months, and it is compatible with the 2019 and later iMac, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, the 2018 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio. The ‌macOS Sonoma update can be downloaded for free on...
Read Full Article281 comments