Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air Available for All-Time Low Price of $749.99 ($249 Off)
Today we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, which is available for $749.99 on Amazon, down from $999.00. This deal originally debuted during Prime Day back in July and it remains one of the best MacBook-related discounts of 2023 so far.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the notebook in Gold and Silver at this price, and there's an estimated delivery date of September 27 to September 30 for the MacBook Air. As of writing, the Space Gray model is not matching this record low price.
There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this all-time low pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
