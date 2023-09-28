Will There Be An Apple Event in October?

It is typical for Apple to hold up to four events per year: one in the spring, WWDC in June, the fall iPhone event, and a fourth fall event that's Mac and/or iPad focused. Unfortunately, there are few additional product announcements planned for the final months of 2023, and it's looking like there won't be another fall event this year.



Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman told The MacRumors Show hosts that he does not expect Apple to hold an October event because the company does not have enough new products and features to justify it. Major new ‌iPad‌ and Mac launches are not expected until 2024, suggesting it will be a slow holiday season for Apple outside of the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch.

During Apple's August earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri said that Mac and ‌iPad‌ revenue is expected to drop double digits. Last October, Apple introduced the M2 iPad Pro models and a 10th-generation ‌iPad‌, plus it was still seeing sales of the redesigned MacBook Air during the holidays.

Apple's warning about the ‌iPad‌ and Mac revenue drop suggests that it does not expect to have products to entice customers during the holiday quarter, and that is in line with rumors.

There is a possibility that we will see at least one iPad unveiled in October, perhaps an iPad mini, an iPad Air, or an 11th-generation low-cost ‌iPad‌, but these will be minor refreshes. ‌iPad Pro‌ models with OLED displays and M3 chips won't be coming until 2024.

We could also see at least one Mac with a new M3 chip, and this could be a ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, a Mac mini, or a 24-inch iMac. Gurman said that if these products do come out in 2023, Apple is likely to unveil them via press release rather than with an event.

While Gurman believes M3 Macs could come out in 2023, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said recently that Apple will not launch new MacBook models with M3 processors before the end of the year, which may narrow down any M3 Mac releases to desktop models.

Apple did not hold an October event last year, but there were October events in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.