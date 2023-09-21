Apple Updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, adding new features to Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.



On the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, the three iWork apps now support 3D objects in the USDZ file format. Apple says that these can be added to documents to "bring new dimensions" to your work. In Keynote specifically, embedded animations within USDZ files can be played, or Magic Move can be used to animate 3D objects across slides.

The apps support Stickers through the updated emoji interface that allows both stickers and emoji to be used throughout the iOS operating system, plus there are inline predictions for text as you type with iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 installed.

Other new features include options to collaborate on documents over FaceTime, the ability to find and open suggested documents when using Spotlight, and an option to drag documents to the Keynote/Pages/Numbers icon on the Home Screen to import them. Pages also supports new paragraph style options and has a Minimalist Report template, while Keynote has new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts.

On the Mac, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also now support USDZ files, and the same themes and templates have also been added to Pages and Keynote.

The iWork apps for iOS and Mac are available for free from the App Store and Mac App Store.