Apple Updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

by

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, adding new features to Pages, Keynote, and Numbers.

iWork macOS Trio Feature
On the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, the three iWork apps now support 3D objects in the USDZ file format. Apple says that these can be added to documents to "bring new dimensions" to your work. In Keynote specifically, embedded animations within USDZ files can be played, or Magic Move can be used to animate 3D objects across slides.

The apps support Stickers through the updated emoji interface that allows both stickers and emoji to be used throughout the iOS operating system, plus there are inline predictions for text as you type with iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 installed.

Other new features include options to collaborate on documents over FaceTime, the ability to find and open suggested documents when using Spotlight, and an option to drag documents to the Keynote/Pages/Numbers icon on the Home Screen to import them. Pages also supports new paragraph style options and has a Minimalist Report template, while Keynote has new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts.

On the Mac, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also now support USDZ files, and the same themes and templates have also been added to Pages and Keynote.

The iWork apps for iOS and Mac are available for free from the App Store and Mac App Store.

Tags: iWork, Pages, Keynote, Numbers

Top Rated Comments

yabeweb Avatar
yabeweb
9 minutes ago at 09:37 am
It will be great for those 4 people who use this instead of Office. ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
no_idea Avatar
no_idea
8 minutes ago at 09:38 am

It will be great for those 4 people who use this instead of Office. ;)
I am surprised apple has continued to fund this effort. Pages, numbers, and keynote just need to die
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17: 10 New Features That Just Launched

Sunday September 17, 2023 12:35 pm PDT by
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Read Full Article203 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature

iPhone 15 Models Feature New Setting to Strictly Prevent Charging Beyond 80%

Tuesday September 19, 2023 2:04 pm PDT by
All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled, as confirmed by The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session today. The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more...
Read Full Article506 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 17 With StandBy, Live Voicemail, Improved Autocorrect, FaceTime Video Messages and Tons More

Monday September 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the latest operating system updates that are designed for the iPhone and iPad. As with all of Apple's software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available for free. iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XR/iPhone XS and later, while iPadOS 17 runs on the iPad mini 5 and later, the iPad 6 and later, iPad Air 3 and later, the second-generation 12.9-inch...
Read Full Article283 comments
flighty standby

Best Apps With New iOS 17 and watchOS 10 Features

Monday September 18, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
With the release of a new operating system, there are multiple features and design elements for developers to adopt. Now that iOS 17 is out, many major apps are getting interesting updates today, which we've rounded up below. watchOS 10 also has a new design language, so there are a range of Apple Watch updates to check out too. Flighty (Free, Premium Subscription) Popular flight tracking...
Read Full Article59 comments