iPhone 15 Pro Expected Next Week With These 12 New Features

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.



Below, we have recapped a dozen new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models:

Additional new features are expected beyond what is listed above, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 modem, Qi2 support, and more.

Multiple reports have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro models will cost $100 to $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro models in the United States.

For now, these are the key rumors for the iPhone 15 Pro models before they are unveiled next week. With around a week to go until Apple announces the iPhone 15 series, it is possible that additional features and changes will surface.