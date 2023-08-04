Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Models to Adopt Stacked Camera Sensor Design

Apple’s iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models, according to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



This year’s lower-end ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design that can capture more light.

Production yield issues of the new sensor design have likely prevented Apple from adopting it across all ‌iPhone 15‌ models this year, and while Sony’s high-end CIS capacity is expected to remain tight through 2024, Apple has secured most of Sony’s orders ahead of time.

According to Kuo, Sony’s tight capacity is expected to benefit rival supplier Will Semi, which will obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands as a result.

Rumors suggest the 48-megapixel wide-angle camera used in the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements, along with improvements for the telephoto and ultra wide camera lenses.

Both the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max could get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024. In 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only device to get the new camera technology because of size constraints.