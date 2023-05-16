Kuo: Next Year's iPhone 16 Pro to Get Larger Screen and Periscope Lens

by

Both of next year's iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a periscope lens, in contrast to this year's iPhone 15 series in which only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the telephoto camera technology, according to the latest update from Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 Pro Periscope Mock Feature 2
In a new memo posted on his Medium blog, Kuo suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro would be slightly bigger than previous Pro models, and that the "larger internal space" afforded by the new size was the reason why Apple would be able to bring the periscope lens to both premium devices for the first time.

Last week, oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple will adopt new screen sizes for both the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max models. The smaller ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro is expected to have a display size of 6.3 inches, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will have a display size of 6.9 inches.

The current iPhone 14 Pro has a display size of 6.1 inches and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has a display size of 6.7 inches. This year's iPhone 15 models are all expected to retain the same dimensions as those in the iPhone 14 series, so the step change from the 2023 to 2024 Pro models would be an approximate increase of 0.2 inches for both devices.

Long before rumors appeared about the new Pro sizes coming in 2024, Kuo predicted that both iPhone 16 Pro models would get the periscope camera, based on Apple's strategy of setting apart models by reserving certain higher-end hardware features for the most premium models, and then expanding technology to additional models the next year.

Kuo believes that for both iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple partner Cowell will be the supplier of the periscope camera system, in which light entering the telephoto lens is reflected by an angled mirror towards the camera's image sensor. The change in direction in which the light travels allows for a longer "folded" telephoto setup inside phones, enabling users to zoom in further without any blurriness or other reduction in quality.

The system is expected to add a 5-6x optical zoom to the iPhone 15 Pro (the current iPhone 14 Pro supports up to 3x optical zoom). Kuo did not specify whether the zoom range would be improved for the 2024 Pro and Pro Max models or if it would remain the same as the one expected to exclusively feature in this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, Periscope Lens

Popular Stories

apple ar concept 2 blue

Apple Headset's Capabilities Said to 'Far Exceed' Those of Rival Devices

Saturday May 13, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma. Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
Read Full Article331 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to See Huge Price Hike

Sunday May 14, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports. According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday May 14, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9. iOS...
Read Full Article
siri symbol iphone

You May Soon Not Need to Say 'Hey Siri' Anymore

Saturday May 13, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Confirms iOS 16.5 Will Be Released Next Week With These New Features

Tuesday May 9, 2023 6:57 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. In addition to...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 15 Cyan and Magenta Frosted Back Feature

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera Like Pro Models

Sunday May 14, 2023 8:50 am PDT by
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
Read Full Article110 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Kuo: Apple 'Well Prepared' for Headset Announcement Next Month

Monday May 15, 2023 6:20 am PDT by
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling. Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
Read Full Article245 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Gurman: Apple Testing 'M3 Pro' Chip for MacBook Pro With 12-Core CPU and 18-Core GPU

Sunday May 14, 2023 5:59 am PDT by
Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be...
Read Full Article237 comments