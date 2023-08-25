Another iPhone 15 Model Likely Spotted in Regulatory Database as Announcement Approaches

A second device presumed to be an iPhone 15 model has been spotted in India's regulatory database, just weeks before the device is expected to be officially announced.



The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, shows an Apple smartphone with the model number "A3090." Last week, an Apple device with the model number "A3094" appeared in the BIS database. The iPhone 14 has the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882. No Apple devices with the model numbers A3090 and A3094 currently exist and with iPhone model numbers roughly increasing with each successive generation, it is highly likely these devices are from the impending ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup.

In August 2022, just a few weeks before the announcement of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, a single iPhone 14 model was spotted in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number A2882. This turned out to be the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ model built for "other countries and regions."

New Apple devices being spotted in global regulatory databases often indicates that launch is soon to follow. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to announce the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup at an event on Tuesday, September 12.