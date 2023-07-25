Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 17 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 17 beta to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple introduced the third beta.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS updates don't typically garner as much attention as updates to iOS and macOS, and are never as feature rich, but tvOS 17 brings FaceTime to the TV for the first time. The Apple TV 4K can connect to an iPhone or iPad that serves as the camera, with the FaceTime interface showing up on the TV's screen.
All of the FaceTime features are available, including Center Stage to keep you front and center, plus there are new gesture-based reactions that let you use your hands to generate on-screen effects. For example, if you make a heart with your hands, the screen will display hearts.
Split View for Apple TV lets users watch television with friends and family using SharePlay, and there are controls for transferring calls between the TV and an iPhone or iPad as needed. Third-party apps like Zoom will also be able to take advantage of this functionality, so those apps will also work on the TV screen.
Control Center on Apple TV has been revamped and it is easier for users to access key settings and information, plus there is a new feature that allows the iPhone to locate a Siri Remote that's been misplaced.
tvOS also features a range of new aerial screen savers, adds support for third-party VPN apps, introduces Dolby Vision 8.1 on compatible devices, and more. Details can be found in our Apple TV roundup.
Popular Stories
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have a wide range of new features, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and more.
Below, we have recapped the top five new features rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
USB-C port: iPhone 15 Pro models are widely rumored to feature a USB-C port, providing...
Apple is running into difficulties with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display manufacturing, which could lead to a limited number of devices being available at launch in September.
Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues.
According to The...
Apple's HomePod mini will be three years old in October, raising questions around what the company has in store for its low-cost smart speaker in the future. Here's everything we know so far based on rumors and Apple's other releases.
The HomePod mini was announced in October 2020 at Apple's iPhone 12 event. Less than half a year later, Apple discontinued the original HomePod, leaving the...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports.
iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...