This Year's New Apple Watch Ultra Will Be Lighter, Claims Rumor

This year's new Apple Watch Ultra will be lighter than the current model, according to a rumor posted on Chinese social media site Weibo.



The user, known as "Setsuna Digital" or "Instant Digital," claims that this year's new ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will have a reduced weight compared to its predecessor. The current model weighs 61.3 grams, substantially more than the 32 grams of the 41mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will feature 3D-printed mechanical parts. The components could include the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button, as these are the only mechanical parts of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌. These titanium parts are currently CNC machined. It is unclear whether the 3D printing technology will assist Apple in reducing the weight of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, but it is expected to improve production time and reduce costs.

Setsuna Digital has provided accurate insights into Apple's plans in the past, such as their accurate claim that Apple would make the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus available in a new Yellow color option in the spring.

Apple is widely rumored to be planning to launch the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 models later this year, but little is known about what upgrades the devices may feature other than a new chip based on the A15 Bionic.