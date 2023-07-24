Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers for 'Bezelless' OLED iPhone Displays

by

Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports.

unbox therapy 15 pro max bezelsiPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy.

Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the ‌iPhone‌'s current design, in contrast to the curved displays that some smartphone brands with ultra-slim bezels offer. Apple is reportedly reluctant to implement a display that curves over the side of the ‌iPhone‌ due to concerns about optical distortion and durability.

Apple purportedly wants the bezelless displays to facilitate improved thin film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technology, as well as increase space for components like antennas while reducing interference. Retaining a design with a flat display reportedly enables these improvements, where they would otherwise currently be impossible with a curved display.

Overall, this suggests that Apple is currently planning to offer the bezelless OLED display as soon as the ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro in 2025, since this device is rumored to be the first to feature under-display Face ID technology, sitting alongside a hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera. Likewise, Apple is likely targeting a release date sometime before its own custom microLED display technology makes its way to the iPhone. Apple's first device with a custom microLED display is expected to be the 2025 Apple Watch Ultra, with various reports suggesting that the ‌iPhone‌ will be soon to follow in subsequent years.

Apple plans to reduce the ‌iPhone‌'s bezel over time until there is no bezel at all upon utilizing the next-generation OLED panels from Samsung and LG. This year's ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models are expected to have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone to date at just 1.55mm.

Tags: Samsung, LG Display, The Elec

Top Rated Comments

MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
They should try notch-less and dynamic island-less first.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazapple Avatar
icanhazapple
44 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Don't you need one or two millimeters of bezel so that the rounded edge of a case is not covering pixels?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Premium1 Avatar
Premium1
35 minutes ago at 05:41 am
I hope they get it worked out that there won't be phantom touches and whatnot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Supermacguy Avatar
Supermacguy
31 minutes ago at 05:45 am
How do you hold it in your hand without touching/covering it, or a case that goes to the edge without a little bit of bezel/margin?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wikiverse Avatar
wikiverse
27 minutes ago at 05:48 am

How do you hold it in your hand without touching/covering it, or a case that goes to the edge without a little bit of bezel/margin?
You're holding it wrong... (again).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
