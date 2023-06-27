Apple Hikes iCloud+ Subscription Prices in Many Countries Around the World
Apple has increased the price of iCloud storage in several regions around the world, including the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South America.
Every Apple ID receives 5GB of free cloud storage, but users can upgrade to a paid iCloud+ storage subscription plan to get 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB of storage. The price hike, first spotted by 9to5Mac, represents an increase of around 25 percent.
|iCloud+ Subscription
|Previous UK Price
|New UK Price
|50GB
|£0.79/month
|£0.99/month
|200GB
|£2.49/month
|£2.99/month
|2TB
|£6.99/month
|£8.99/month
Similar increases have occurred in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tanzania, South Africa, Colombia, Peru, Brazil. Pricing in the United States, Canada, and European Union remains the same.
All paid iCloud+ storage plans include features like iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and Custom Email Domains.
