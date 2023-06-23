Best Apple Deals of the Week: 10.2-Inch iPad Hits All-Time Low Price of $249.99 Amid Sales on Apple Watch and MacBook Pro

This week we got news about Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale and tracked a few deals on Apple products including the 10.2-inch iPad, M2 MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8. We also have an exclusive promo code running at Satechi through the end of the weekend.

Prime Day

The biggest deals-related news of the week was Amazon's announcement of this summer's Prime Day dates, which will run from July 11 through July 12. Amazon is already offering a few early Prime Day deals, mainly focusing on Amazon-branded products like Kindles and Fire TVs.



Like previous years, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in Prime Day. If you aren't, you can join Prime and get a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Anyone who chooses to keep Prime after the free trial will pay $14.99/month or $139/year; students pay $7.49/month or $69/year.

We'll be covering all of the best tech and Apple-related discounts during this year's Prime Day, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page once the event starts July 11.



Satechi

We kicked off the week with a new exclusive sitewide discount at Satechi, offering our readers 25 percent off Satechi's best hubs, chargers, desktop accessories, and more. Just enter the code MR25 at checkout to get the discount, which will expire this Sunday, June 25. The only exclusion in this sale is Satechi's Thunderbolt products.



10.2-Inch iPad

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

A rare deal returned for the 10.2-inch iPad this week, with Amazon offering the 64GB Wi-Fi tablet for $249.99, down from $329.00. You'll need to add the tablet to your cart on Amazon in order to see the final deal price, which is a markdown that we haven't tracked since March.



M2 MacBook Pro

In the middle of the week, we tracked a big collection of discounts on the M1 and M2 MacBook Pro, and a few of these are still live. These current deals mainly focus on the M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, including the 512GB notebook for $2,249.00 and the 1TB notebook for $2,449.00, both of which are best-ever prices.



Apple Watch Series 8

Lastly, solid deals reappeared on the GPS models of the Apple Watch Series 8 this week, starting at $329.00 for the 41mm and rising to $359.00 for the 45mm. These are both all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 8, and they're available in multiple colors and sizes.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.