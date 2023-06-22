Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 Models Drop to Best-Ever Prices on Amazon, Starting at $329

Amazon today has a few deals on the Apple Watch Series 8, including all-time low prices on both 41mm and 45mm GPS models. All of the watches mentioned below are in stock and ready to ship, with delivery dates around June 24 in most cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, you can get this model for $329.00, down from $399.00. This one is available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight, and all three colors have both S/M and M/L bands at this record low price.

Amazon also has the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for $359.00, down from $429.00. All three of the same colors are on sale, including Midnight, Silver, and Starlight. You'll also find both S/M and M/L bands available in each color.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.