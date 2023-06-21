Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Returns to Record Low Price of $249.99 ($79 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99 in both Silver and Space Gray, down from $329.00. You'll need to add the iPad to your cart and head to checkout in order to see the final sale price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $79 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 2021 iPad. The last time we tracked this deal was in March, so if you've been waiting to buy the 9th gen iPad, now is definitely a great time.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.