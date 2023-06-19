Deals: Take 25% Off at Satechi With Our Exclusive Sitewide Discount

We've partnered with Satechi this week to offer 25 percent off sitewide at the retailer, allowing our readers to save on Satechi's best hubs, chargers, desktop accessories, and more. To get this deal, enter the code MR25 at the checkout screen before June 25, when the code will expire.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This code works sitewide on Satechi, with the sole exception of Thunderbolt products. Otherwise, you can shop Satechi's wide selection of wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, iPad Pro accessories, mice and keyboards, and more Apple-compatible products.

Below we've rounded up some of Satechi's best wireless chargers, including a few that are compatible with MagSafe. If you're shopping for a charger that will support iOS 17's StandBy Mode, Satechi has a few options, including the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.



Remember that our promo code MR25 works sitewide and will end on June 25, so be sure to shop on Satechi's website sometime this week before the sale closes. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.