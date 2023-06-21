Deals: Get Massive Discounts on High-End M1 MacBook Pros, as Well as Record Lows on M2 Models

Today we're tracking a series of discounts on both Apple's previous and current generation MacBook Pro, offered by B&H Photo and Amazon. You'll find the M1 models from 2021 at B&H Photo, while the newest M2 computers are on sale at both retailers in most cases.

M1 MacBook Pro

Starting with the M1 Max notebooks, B&H Photo is offering steep discounts on a pair of high-end configurations. You can get a 14-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (32-core GPU, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD) for $2,499.00, down from its original price of $4,099.00. It's only available in Space Gray at this price.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 2TB) for $2,499.00

There's also a 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (32-core GPU, 64GB, 4TB) for $3,199.00 in Silver and Space Gray, down from $4,899.00. Both of these computers are custom high-end configurations of the 2021 MacBook Pro, offering more memory and storage over the stock models that Apple sells.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 4TB) for $3,199.00

M2 MacBook Pro

We're also tracking a few discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Pro at Amazon and B&H Photo. These markdowns include a return of the best-ever price on the entry-level 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch model at $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

You can only get Space Gray at this discounted price, which is a match of the previous all-time low price on this model. As of writing, only B&H Photo is offering the sale on this version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

14-Inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) for $1,749.99

In a rarer discount, we're also tracking a new sale on the 12-Core M2 Max, 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. You can get this notebook for $2,849.00, down from $3,099.00. Only Silver is available at this price on Amazon, but B&H Photo has both colors.

14-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Max, 1TB) for $2,849.00

In terms of the larger screen model, Amazon also has a few notable discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 16-inch notebook for $2,249.99, down from $2,499.00. This deal is available in both colors and they're both in stock with delivery estimated for around June 23 to June 26.

16-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Pro, 512GB) for $2,249.99

Lastly, you can get the 12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,449.99, down from $2,699.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, and delivery dates for both are still estimated for around June 23.

16-Inch MacBook Pro (12-Core M2 Pro, 1TB) for $2,449.99

