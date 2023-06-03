Top Stories: Here Comes WWDC – iOS 17, AR/VR Headset, New Macs, and More

One of Apple's biggest events of the year is right around the corner, with a jam-packed keynote kicking off WWDC 2023 on Monday. Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset is all but certain to finally come to fruition, but it looks like there will be much more than that revealed at the event.



In addition to the standard previews of upcoming major operating system updates and the headset, it looks like we'll be seeing multiple new Mac models. And of course, the headset will come with a brand-new operating system rumored to be called "xrOS," so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



What to Expect at 'One of Apple's Longest Ever' WWDC Keynotes on Monday

Apple's annual developers conference WWDC kicks off next week with a keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Among the many ways to follow the event, video will be streamed live on Apple's website and in the Apple TV app.



The keynote will be "one of Apple's longest ever," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. We've put together an extensive guide for what to expect including "several new Macs," Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset, and new software, including iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and xrOS for the headset.

And if you're looking for more discussion about what we're expecting, Dan and Hartley went over everything in detail on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show podcast.



New Mac Studio Likely to Be Introduced Alongside 15-Inch MacBook Air at WWDC

In addition to the much-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air we're expecting to see on Monday, Apple is also testing new desktop Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, according to Gurman. Apple already made the M2 Max chip available in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year, while the M2 Ultra chip has yet to be announced.



Gurman believes these are updated Mac Studio models with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, and they could be announced at WWDC next week.



xrOS: What to Expect From the Software Designed for Apple's AR/VR Headset

Apple is expected to unveil the xrOS operating system for its rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC, and we've put together a guide outlining what to expect based on reported features and details.



Users will reportedly be able to control xrOS with eye and hand movements, and we should learn many more details next week. Apple's headset is expected to launch later this year for an estimated price of around $3,000.



iOS 17 Beta for iPhone Coming Next Week With These 12 New Features

The first beta of iOS 17 should be made available to members of Apple's $99/year Developer Program moments after the WWDC keynote next week, while a public beta will likely be available in July for members of Apple's free Beta Software Program.



We've put together a list of 12 new features and changes rumored for iOS 17. The update should be widely released in September, around the time that new iPhones launch.



Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shutting Down in July

In a new support document, Apple recently announced that My Photo Stream will be shutting down on July 26, 2023. Moving forward, Apple recommends that users migrate to iCloud Photos.



My Photo Stream is an older service that uploads the last 30 days of images to iCloud, making them accessible across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices. The service has largely been replaced by iCloud Photos.



Hands-On: What the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Will Look Like

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are a little over three months away from launching. Ahead of time, we have obtained dummy models that provide a closer look at what the devices are expected to look like based on rumors.



All four iPhone 15 models are expected to have a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while the Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame, A17 chip, and more.



MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!