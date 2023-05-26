Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shutting Down in July 2023

by

Apple's "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature will need to transition to using iCloud Photos prior to that date.

icloud photos
My Photo Stream is a free service that uploads the last 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, making them accessible on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC. It predates ‌iCloud Photos‌ and has largely been replaced by the ‌iCloud Photos‌ service at this point.

Going forward, Apple plans to have all customers use ‌iCloud Photos‌ instead of My Photo Stream. New photo uploads to My Photo Stream will stop on June 26, 2023, and images will remain in ‌iCloud‌ as usual for 30 days until the shutdown point.

Because all of the images in My Photo Stream are stored in their original format on at least one Apple device, there isn't a danger of photos being lost as part of the shutdown process. Apple recommends that users who want to have their images on a particular device save them to the Photo Library on that device prior to July 26.

macos mojave photos my photo stream
Images in My Photo Stream can be saved to the Photos app on the ‌iPhone‌ by opening up ‌Photos‌, going to the My Photo Stream album, selecting individual photos, and using the Share button to save them to the Library. The process is the same on the Mac, but you will need to drag images from My Photo Stream to the Library.

Apple suggests that ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac users turn on ‌iCloud Photos‌ to view their photos and videos across their devices. ‌iCloud Photos‌ is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS 8.3 or later and Macs running OS X Yosemite or later.

Popular Stories

wwdc 2023

Apple Announces WWDC 2023 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 23, 2023 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more. Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Read Full Article87 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 Now Available for Your iPhone With These New Features

Monday May 22, 2023 12:12 pm PDT by
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the ‌iPhone‌, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions. Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
Read Full Article
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Lock Screen Interface to Turn iPhone Into Smart Home Display

Wednesday May 24, 2023 9:47 am PDT by
An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the iPhone will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub. With the iPhone attached to a MagSafe charging stand...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Said to Feature Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay Upgrades

Wednesday May 24, 2023 9:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update for the iPhone will include improvements across several apps and features, including Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5, and the update should be released to all users in September. In a report today, Gurman said the Wallet app in particular will...
Read Full Article93 comments
r

Apple Announces Multibillion-Dollar Deal With Broadcom to Make Components in the USA

Tuesday May 23, 2023 6:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States. The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
Read Full Article74 comments
iOS 17 Mock Health Feature Blue

iOS 17 to Include Dedicated Journaling App and Mood Tracking

Wednesday May 24, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
The iOS 17 update that Apple plans to announce in June will include a dedicated journaling app, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Wall Street Journal in April highlighted Apple's work on a Day One-style journaling app, but at the time, it was not clear if it would come in iOS 17. According to Gurman, the app is indeed slated for inclusion in iOS 17, and it will introduce "note taking and...
Read Full Article147 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases First Public Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6

Monday May 22, 2023 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...
Read Full Article30 comments