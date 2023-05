The 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place the week of June 5 to June 9, and like the last three years, it will be an online event, although select developers and students will be invited to Apple Park. To kick things off, Apple holds a keynote event on the Monday to introduce new hardware and software, which is what makes it of interest to the general public.



During the keynote event on Monday, June 5, Apple is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company is also likely to reveal its long-awaited AR/VR mixed reality headset, as well as a new 15-inch MacBook Air, and possibly more besides.

You can watch the WWDC 2023 keynote event using one of the methods outlined below. The live stream is set to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time from ‌Apple Park‌ in Cupertino, California. We have a full list of when the event will begin in other time zones in the United States and around the world.

Honolulu, Hawaii -- 7:00 a.m. HAST

Anchorage, Alaska -- 9:00 a.m. AKDT

Cupertino, California -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Phoenix, Arizona -- 10:00 a.m. MST

Vancouver, Canada -- 10:00 a.m. PDT

Denver, Colorado -- 11:00 a.m. MDT

Dallas, Texas -- 12:00 noon CDT

New York, New York -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Toronto, Canada -- 1:00 p.m. EDT

Halifax, Canada -- 2:00 p.m. ADT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- 2:00 p.m. BRT

London, United Kingdom -- 6:00 p.m. BST

Berlin, Germany -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Paris, France -- 7:00 p.m. CEST

Cape Town, South Africa -- 7:00 p.m. SAST

Helsinki, Finland -- 8:00 p.m. EEST

Istanbul, Turkey -- 8:00 p.m. TRT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- 9:00 p.m. GST

Delhi, India -- 10:30 p.m. IST

Jakarta, Indonesia -- 12:00 a.m. WIB next day

Shanghai, China -- 1:00 a.m. CST next day

Singapore -- 1:00 a.m. SGT next day

Perth, Australia -- 1:00 a.m. AWST next day

Hong Kong -- 1:00 a.m. HKT next day

Seoul, South Korea -- 2:00 a.m. KST next day

Tokyo, Japan -- 2:00 a.m. JST next day

Adelaide, Australia -- 2:30 a.m. ACST next day

Sydney, Australia -- 3:00 a.m. AEST next day

Auckland, New Zealand -- 5:00 a.m. NZST next day

Watch the Keynote on YouTube

Watching the WWDC keynote on YouTube may be one of the quickest and easiest ways to catch the event because YouTube is generally available on most devices, including TV sets and consoles.

Watch the Keynote on Mac, iPhone or iPad

The YouTube live stream above will be accessible on June 5 when the event kicks off.

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using Apple's native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. iOS devices must be running iOS 10 or later, and Macs need to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.



Launch Safari from your chosen device and follow this link to the WWDC 2023 Keynote.



Watch the Keynote Using the Apple TV App

You can watch the WWDC keynote via Apple's TV app on Mac, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV, with the link in the TV app becoming available on the day of the event or just before.

Open the TV app on your chosen device. Scroll down the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2023. Alternatively, type "WWDC" into the Search field and select WWDC 2023 from the results. Click Play.

The app may tell you to tune in at your local time to watch the event live prior to when the WWDC keynote begins.



Watch the Keynote on a Windows PC

If you don't have an Apple device handy, you can still watch the ‌WWDC 2023‌ keynote on a PC running Windows 10 or later. Open Microsoft Edge browser and follow this link to the WWDC 2023 Livestream.

While Apple offers no guarantees, other platforms may also be able to access the ‌WWDC 2023‌ keynote using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC codecs/extensions must be installed).



Watch in the Apple Developer App or Developer Website

Apple also plans to stream the keynote in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, making it impossible for Apple fans and developers to miss the event.



MacRumors Coverage

For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, so make sure to follow.