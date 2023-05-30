Apple Music Classical Now Available for Android

Apple today launched Apple Music Classical for Android on the Google Play Store, expanding the app beyond the iPhone for the first time.



Much like ‌Apple Music‌ for Android, the ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app for Android largely mirrors the design of its iOS counterpart. Notably, the ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app for Android comes before Apple has made the app available for the iPad or Mac.

In 2021, Apple announced that it had purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic and would be folding it into ‌Apple Music‌ via a new app dedicated to the genre. Apple launched ‌Apple Music‌ Classical in March, offering a standalone experience for discovering and listening to classical music.

The ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app offers ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers access to over five million classical music tracks, including new high-quality releases, in addition to hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works.

The app offers a simpler interface for interacting with classical music specifically. Unlike the existing ‌Apple Music‌ app, ‌Apple Music‌ Classical allows users to search by composer, work, conductor, catalog number, and more. Users can get more detailed information from editorial notes and descriptions.

Apple commissioned high-resolution digital portraits of famous composers like Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, and Johann Sebastian Bach for the app, using color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period, with more unique artwork to be added over time. Apple works with classical music artists and institutions to offer exclusive content and recordings.

The ‌Apple Music‌ Classical app for Android is available now on the Google Play Store. Users must have an ‌Apple Music‌ or Apple One subscription to use the app.