iPhone 16 Pro Models to Have Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Display Sizes
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.
According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature a display with a size of 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (D94) will feature a display size of 6.9 inches. Note that these are the full dimensions of the display, and the actual viewable area will be slightly smaller due to the rounded corners of the design.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displays measure in at 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, so increases to 6.3 and 6.9 will be noticeable. A screen size increase of 0.2 inches perhaps suggests a new design, plus Apple could potentially also slim down the bezels even further than it plans to with the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Increased screen sizes are expected to be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the standard iPhone 16 to continue to feature a screen size of 6.1 inches.
Analyst Ross Young was the first to suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models would have larger display sizes. Last week, Young also said that Apple will introduce displays that are 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, though he said these numbers are rounded to the nearest decimal place from 6.2x and 6.8x inches. Young plans to provide more specific information later in the month, and the sizing discrepancy between what he's shared so far and Unknownz21's sizing detail is likely due to the difference between actual display area and viewable display area.
Unknownz21 confirms that iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both get periscope zoom camera technology, a feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that the updated camera functionality will be coming to both Pro models in 2024. The periscope lens will allow for 5x to 6x optical zoom, a notable improvement over the current 3x maximum zoom offered by the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
MacRumors has worked with Unknownz21 on past leaks and we have seen documentation that suggests the information he is sharing is legitimate and reliable.
Popular Stories
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma.
Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9.
iOS...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use "Hey Siri" as a...
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch today, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public next week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple.
In addition to...
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling.
Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
Apple is testing an unreleased chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, according to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip is being tested inside a future high-end MacBook Pro running the upcoming macOS 14 update, which is expected to be announced at WWDC next month.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said this chip could be...
Top Rated Comments
Magic!
Sent from my iPhone Mini.