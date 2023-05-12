Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays to Be Exclusive to iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
Apple plans to introduce larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in 2024, but the change in screen size will be limited to the Pro models. The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to feature the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes that Apple has used for the last several years.
The information comes from display analyst Ross Young, who often shares accurate insights into Apple's plans. Young earlier this week said that the Pro models will have larger display sizes, and he confirmed to MacRumors that these larger screens will be Pro exclusive and will not be coming to the more affordable iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.
According to Young, the 6.3 and 6.9-inch display sizes are rounded up, with additional information on the specific measurements set to come at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23.
At approximately 6.3 and 6.9 inches, the planned larger display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be the biggest screens that Apple has introduced to date. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes, which are also the sizes expected for this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
A tweak to the display size suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could potentially see a design revision, a decrease in bezels, or both.
